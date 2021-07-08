 Skip to main content
Rev. Sammie T. Nelson -- Eutawville
EUTAWVILLE -- Graveside services for the Rev. Sammie T. Nelson, 92, 123 Cee Cee Lane, Eutawville, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 9, 2021, at Springfield Missionary Baptist Church, 11064 Old Number Six Highway, Eutawville.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Unity Missionary Baptist Church, 14152 Old Number Six Highway, Eutawville. The family is receiving friends at the residence from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Please follow COVID-19 protocols when visiting the family. Online condolences may be sent to www.shulermarshallfuneralhome.com.

