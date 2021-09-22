Rev. Sammie Lee Gordon Sr. -- Orangeburg

He was the owner of Gordon's Shoes and Tax Service (the first African American shoe business in South Carolina opened in March 1966), Orangeburg, South Carolina. He was a farm boy who received his early education the schools of Furman and Estill, South Carolina. At the age of 7, he plowed his first mule. At 10, he started a business selling garden seeds. His next adventure was a partnership with a distributor selling candy and cookies. He was the first African American boy to deliver the Savannah morning newspaper. By his early teens, he was managing the family farm and purchased his first tractor. Upon completing high school, he graduated from South Carolina Area Trade School, which is currently known as Denmark Technical College located in Denmark, where he earned his degree. After graduation, he relocated to Orangeburg, where he met and married his wife (a Calhoun County girl). After obtaining his degree in seminary from Southern Methodist College, Rev. Gordon accepted his call to the ministry on March 13, 1983, and was admitted to the Central Annual Conference November 1983 under the administration of Bishop Frederick Calhoun James. He was ordained Itinerant Elder in November 1987 by Bishop Fredrick Calhoun James, also in the Central Conference.