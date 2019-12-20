{{featured_button_text}}
Rev. Portia Alexander

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for the Rev. Portia Alexander, 61, of 433 Summit Parkway, Orangeburg, will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at Brown Chapel AME Church, 195 Browns Chapel Road, Elloree, with interment to follow in Providence AME Church Cemetery. The Rev. Michael Buckson is officiating.

The body will be placed in the church one hour prior to the service.

Rev. Alexander passed away on Sunday, Dec. 15, at Lexington Medical Center, Lexington.

Visitation will be held from 12:30 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20.

Friends and family may call at the residence, 433 Summit Parkway, Orangeburg, or Simmons Funeral Home & Crematory of Orangeburg.

