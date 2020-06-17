Rev. Nathaniel McMillan -- Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG -- Rev. Nathaniel McMillan, 69, of 1235 Cherokee St., Orangeburg, passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Prisma Heath Richland Hospital, Columbia.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

In an effort to adhere to COVID-19 precautions regarding social distancing, the family requests that friends do not visit the residence; however, condolences may be expressed via telephone to his wife, Mrs. Gloria McMillan, at 803-747-8097, or Simmons Funeral Home of Orangeburg.

