SUMTER -- Funeral services for Rev. Mary Lou Brailsford, 75, of 3820 Pinewood Road, Sumter, will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at Antioch Union Methodist Church, 1026 Old River Road, Pinewood, with interment to follow in St. Phillip UME Church Cemetery. The Rev. Cheryl Gadson is the pastor.
Rev. Brailsford will be placed in the church one hour prior to the service.
Rev. Brailsford passed away on Friday, Dec. 20.
You have free articles remaining.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, at Kingdom Builders Deliverance Ministries, 621 West Liberty St., Sumter.
Family and friends may call at the residence, 3820 Pinewood Road, Sumter, or Simmons Funeral Home of Santee.
Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.