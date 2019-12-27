{{featured_button_text}}

SUMTER -- Funeral services for Rev. Mary Lou Brailsford, 75, of 3820 Pinewood Road, Sumter, will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at Antioch Union Methodist Church, 1026 Old River Road, Pinewood, with interment to follow in St. Phillip UME Church Cemetery. The Rev. Cheryl Gadson is the pastor.

Rev. Brailsford will be placed in the church one hour prior to the service.

Rev. Brailsford passed away on Friday, Dec. 20.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, at Kingdom Builders Deliverance Ministries, 621 West Liberty St., Sumter.

Family and friends may call at the residence, 3820 Pinewood Road, Sumter, or Simmons Funeral Home of Santee.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Mary Brailsford as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments