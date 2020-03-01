Rev. Lorena Brown Fuller -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- The funeral for the Rev. Lorena Brown Fuller of 383 Palmetto Parkway will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, March 2, 2020, at Williams Chapel AME Church, with the Rev. Stanley Rivers, pastor, officiating. Burial will be in Belleville Memorial Gardens.

The casket will be placed in the church at 10 a.m.

Viewing will be held from 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday, March 1, at Glover's Funeral Home.

She died Feb. 26, 2020, at Prisma Health Richland following a brief illness.

Friends may call at the residence and at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com.

