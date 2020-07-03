Rev. Leon Prince -- Cameron
Rev. Leon Prince -- Cameron

CAMERON -- Rev. Leon Prince, 57, of Cameron, passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020. Drive-thru viewing will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, July 5, at funeral home. A graveside service will be held at noon Monday, July 6, at Bub Cemetery, Hudson Road, St. George.

Services are entrusted to Brown & Son Funeral Home, 5901 West Jim Bilton Blvd., St. George, SC 29477 (843-563-4332).

