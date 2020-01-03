ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Rev. Larry R. Haynes Sr., 86, of 2619 Kennerly Road, Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at Full Gospel Tabernacle #2, 1848 Burke Road, St. Matthews, with interment to follow in the church cemetery. The Rev. Raymond Haynes Jr. is officiating.
Rev. Haynes passed away on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at Edisto Post Acute Center, Orangeburg.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3.
You have free articles remaining.
Family and friends may call at the residence of his wife, Mrs. Margie N. Haynes, 2619 Kennerly Road, Orangeburg, between the hours of 3 and 7 p.m. daily, or Simmons Funeral Home & Crematory of Orangeburg.
Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.