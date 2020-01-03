{{featured_button_text}}
Rev. Larry R. Haynes Sr.

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Rev. Larry R. Haynes Sr., 86, of 2619 Kennerly Road, Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at Full Gospel Tabernacle #2, 1848 Burke Road, St. Matthews, with interment to follow in the church cemetery. The Rev. Raymond Haynes Jr. is officiating.

Rev. Haynes passed away on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at Edisto Post Acute Center, Orangeburg.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3.

Family and friends may call at the residence of his wife, Mrs. Margie N. Haynes, 2619 Kennerly Road, Orangeburg, between the hours of 3 and 7 p.m. daily, or Simmons Funeral Home & Crematory of Orangeburg.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Larry Haynes, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments