Rev. Joseph D. Seawright -- Swansea

SWANSEA -- The graveside service for the Rev. Joseph D. Seawright, 71, of 208 Caldon Road, Swansea, will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, May 4, 2020, in Prodigal AME Church Cemetery in Swansea, with Bishop Harry L. Seawright officiating.

Rev. Seawright passed away Wednesday, April 29.

Viewing will be held from noon to 7 p.m. Sunday, May 3, at W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

Friends may visit at the residence and also call the funeral home.

