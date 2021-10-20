Rev. John D. Starks -- St. Matthews

ST. MATTHEWS – The funeral for the Rev. John D. Starks, 78, of 33 Waterview Road, will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, at St. Paul AME Church, Cameron, with the Rev. Andrew Jordan, pastor, officiating. Rev. Starks will be placed in the church one hour prior to the service.

He passed away Oct. 13 at the Regional Medical Center.

Public viewing will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20, at Al Jenkins Funeral Home of Orangeburg.

The family will be receiving limited guests at the residence from 2 to 6 p.m. daily. Friends may also call the funeral home.

Online condolences may be submitted to family at www.aljenkinsfuneralhome.com.