Rev. James Nelson Preveaux -- Cordova

CORDOVA – The Rev. James Nelson Preveaux, husband of Jean Hodge Preveaux, died Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. He was 78.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 19, at Embark Church, Orangeburg, with the Reverends Jud Jordan and Billy Hurst officiating. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery, Orangeburg. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. at the church before the service.
CDC guidelines for the COVID-19 virus and social distancing will be observed during the service. All attendees will be required to wear a mask.
James was born in Charleston. After serving in the ministry for over 48 years, he retired from Crestview Baptist Church. He was currently a member of the Cordova Town Council. James was a retired member of the Cordova Fire Department and the Orangeburg County STAR Team. For many years, he was the chaplain of the Walterboro High School football team.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son, Neal Preveaux (Kelly); daughter, Jamie Preveaux; sister, Karen Fountain Stanhope (Frank); brother, Steve Fountain; and five grandchildren, Adreanna Preveaux, Malik Pyatt, Mariah Pyatt, Conyers Preveaux and Madeline Preveaux. He was preceded in death by his parents, Oscar James Preveaux and Edith Boykin Preveaux Fountain; by the couple who raised him from an early age, Howell E. Easterling and Lula Mae Griffin Easterling; and brothers, Ronald D. Preveaux and Kenneth Fountain.
