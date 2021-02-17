Rev. James Nelson Preveaux -- Cordova

CORDOVA – The Rev. James Nelson Preveaux, husband of Jean Hodge Preveaux, died Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. He was 78.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 19, at Embark Church, Orangeburg, with the Reverends Jud Jordan and Billy Hurst officiating. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery, Orangeburg. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. at the church before the service.

CDC guidelines for the COVID-19 virus and social distancing will be observed during the service. All attendees will be required to wear a mask.

James was born in Charleston. After serving in the ministry for over 48 years, he retired from Crestview Baptist Church. He was currently a member of the Cordova Town Council. James was a retired member of the Cordova Fire Department and the Orangeburg County STAR Team. For many years, he was the chaplain of the Walterboro High School football team.