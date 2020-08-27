Rev. James K. Tucker -- Cope

Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

COPE -- The Rev. James K. Tucker was born Oct. 17, 1946, in Cope. He passed away Aug. 23, 2020, at his home.

He leaves to cherish his fond memory his daughter, Kesha Tucker; his son, Terrance Tucker; three sisters, Verneather Sistrunk, Sandra Odom and Sandra Colter; three grandchildren; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.