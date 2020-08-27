Rev. James K. Tucker -- Cope

COPE -- The Rev. James K. Tucker was born Oct. 17, 1946, in Cope. He passed away Aug. 23, 2020, at his home.
Rev. Tucker pastored Union Chapel Baptist Church in Jamison.
He leaves to cherish his fond memory his daughter, Kesha Tucker; his son, Terrance Tucker; three sisters, Verneather Sistrunk, Sandra Odom and Sandra Colter; three grandchildren; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.
To plant a tree in memory of James Tucker as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.