 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rev. James K. Tucker -- Cope
0 comments

Rev. James K. Tucker -- Cope

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Rev. James K. Tucker

COPE -- The Rev. James K. Tucker was born Oct. 17, 1946, in Cope. He passed away Aug. 23, 2020, at his home.

Rev. Tucker pastored Union Chapel Baptist Church in Jamison.

He leaves to cherish his fond memory his daughter, Kesha Tucker; his son, Terrance Tucker; three sisters, Verneather Sistrunk, Sandra Odom and Sandra Colter; three grandchildren; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

To plant a tree in memory of James Tucker as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News