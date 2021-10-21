Rev. Inez Raysor -- Blackville

BLACKVILLE – The Rev. Inez Raysor, 71, of 61 Thursday Lane, pastor of Williams Chapel Baptist Church, Ehrhardt, died Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, at Bamberg- Barnwell Emergency Medical Center, Denmark.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, in Hope Memorial Park, Barnwell.

Carroll Mortuary of Denmark will be in charge of the services.

Public viewing will be held at the chapel from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22. The family would like to invite those attending the services to come by Bethany Baptist Church, 9 Levy Lane, Blackville, for drive-by plates.

The family and the funeral home has asked that all COVID-19 precautions be followed and a face mask must be worn while attending all services.