Rev. Horace Huggins

COPE -- Funeral services for the Rev. Horace Huggins of 2218 Binnicker Bridge Road, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Canaan United Methodist Church, 5659 Slab Landing Road, with interment in Belleville Memorial Gardens, 2900 Belleville Road, Orangeburg. The Rev. Leonard Huggins and the Rev. Walter Harley will be officiating.

Visitation will be held from noon until 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, at the funeral home.

Rev. Huggins transitioned on Sunday, Jan. 26, at the MUSC Medical Center, Charleston.

Friends may call at the residence of his sister, Ms. Linda Huggins, 2218 Binnicker Bridge Road, Cope, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

