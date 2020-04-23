Rev. Herman Winningham Sr. -- Orangeburg
Rev. Herman Winningham Sr.

ORANGEBURG -- Private funeral services will be held for the Rev. Herman Winningham Sr., 97, of 1542 Belleville Road, Orangeburg.

Mr. Winningham passed away on Thursday, April 16, in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 23.

In an effort to adhere to COVID-19 precautions regarding social distancing, the family requests that friends do not visit the residence; however, condolences may be expressed via telephone to his son, Mr. Kevin Winningham, at 803-531-0340; the residence at 803-534-7369; or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

