Rev. Herman Winningham Sr. -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Rev. Herman Winningham Sr., 97, of 1542 Belleville Road, Orangeburg, passed away in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

In an effort to adhere to COVID-19 precautions regarding social distancing, the family request that friends do not visit the residence; however, condolences may be expressed via telephone to his son, Mr. Kevin Winningham, at 803-531-0340, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

