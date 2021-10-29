 Skip to main content
Rev. Franka D. Jenkins Henderson
It is with great sorrow that the Greater Orangeburg Funeral Home announces the passing of Reverend Franka D. Jenkins Henderson.

The funeral service will be held at noon on Saturday, October 30, 2021, at Garden of Prayer Holiness Church. Public viewing will be held from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday, October 29, at the Greater Orangeburg Funeral, following by a wake from 5:30 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. Burial will follow the service in Belleville Memorial Gardens.

Rev. Henderson is survived by her son Reverend Geoffery (Evangelist Elaine) Henderson. The service will be streamed live from the Greater Orangeburg Funeral Home Facebook page.

