Rev. Franka D. Jenkins Henderson -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- It is with great sorrow that Greater Orangeburg Funeral Home announces the passing of the Rev. Franka D. Jenkins Henderson.

The funeral service will be held at noon Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at Garden of Prayer Holiness Church. Public viewing will be held from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29, at Greater Orangeburg Funeral Home, followied by a wake from 5:30 to 6 p.m. Burial will follow the service in Belleville Memorial Gardens.