Rev. Enos Priester Jr. -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Rev. Enos Priester Jr., 83, formerly of Fairfax, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, at Methodist Oaks, Orangeburg.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Family and friends may visit the residence of his son, Rev. Dr. Charcey C. Priester, 142 Willow Bay Drive, Orangeburg, from 3 to 7 p.m. daily or call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions and masks are required when visiting the residence.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.