Rev. Elizabeth G. Keitt -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for the Rev. Elizabeth G. Keitt, 91, of 989 Brent Drive, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, at Browns Chapel AME Church, 195 Browns Road, Elloree, with interment to follow in the church cemetery. Rev. Dr. Harold Wilson is officiating.

Rev. Keitt passed away Sunday, July 31, at her residence.

Visitation will be held Friday, Aug. 5, from noon to 6 p.m.

Family and friends may visit the residence, 989 Brent Drive, Orangeburg, between the hours of 3 and 6 p.m. daily. Condolences may also be expressed via telephone to her daughter and son-in-law, Mrs. Priscilla Haynes and the Rev. Raymond Haynes, at 803-378-7990, or call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions and masks are required during visitation and funeral services.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.