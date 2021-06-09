 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rev. Earnest Sanders -- Blackville
0 comments

Rev. Earnest Sanders -- Blackville

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Rev. Earnest Sanders

BLACKVILLE – A graveside service for the Rev. Earnest Sanders, 76, will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 9, 2021, in Hope Memorial Park Cemetery, Barnwell.

Viewing will be held in the cemetery one hour before the service begins.

Friends may call at the residence of his daughter, Malissa (Albert) Pressley, 19619 Solomon Blatt Avenue, Blackville, and at the funeral home.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Blackville.

Online condolences may be submitted to www.dashsfh.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News