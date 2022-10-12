Rev. Dr. St. Julian Snider Sr. -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Rev. Dr. St. Julian Snider Sr., 67, of 2845 Hillcrest Ave., Orangeburg, passed away Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, at the Medical University of South Carolina Hospital, Charleston.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Family and friends may visit the residence of his wife, Mrs. Gwendolyn L.C. Snider, 2845 Hillcrest Ave., Orangeburg, between the hours of 2 and 8 p.m. daily or call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions and masks are required when visiting the residence.

