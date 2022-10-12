 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Rev. Dr. St. Julian Snider Sr. -- Orangeburg

  • 0
Rev. Dr. St. Julian Snider Sr.

ORANGEBURG -- Rev. Dr. St. Julian Snider Sr., 67, of 2845 Hillcrest Ave., Orangeburg, passed away Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, at the Medical University of South Carolina Hospital, Charleston.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Family and friends may visit the residence of his wife, Mrs. Gwendolyn L.C. Snider, 2845 Hillcrest Ave., Orangeburg, between the hours of 2 and 8 p.m. daily or call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions and masks are required when visiting the residence.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Could a new cooling technique have electric vehicles charging in five minutes?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News