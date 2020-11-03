 Skip to main content
Rev. Dr. George Williams -- Queens, N.Y.
QUEENS, N.Y. – The Rev. Dr. George Williams of Queens, New York, died Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, after a brief illness.

Funeral plans will be announced by Jenkins Funeral Services of St. Matthews.

The family will receive limited guests, but friends may also express their condolences by calling the residence of his brother, the Rev. and Mrs. Joe L. (Earnestine) Williams, 308 Sweet Bay Road, St. Matthews, at 803-874-4416.

Masks are required for visiting at the residence.

