Rev. Dr. George Williams -- Queens, N.Y.

QUEENS, N.Y. – The Rev. Dr. George Williams of Queens, New York, died Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, after a brief illness.
Funeral plans will be announced by Jenkins Funeral Services of St. Matthews.
The family will receive limited guests, but friends may also express their condolences by calling the residence of his brother, the Rev. and Mrs. Joe L. (Earnestine) Williams, 308 Sweet Bay Road, St. Matthews, at 803-874-4416.
Masks are required for visiting at the residence.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.