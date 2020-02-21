Rev. D. Floyd Dukes -- Williston

Preacher Dukes passed away Tuesday, Feb. 18. Born in Bamberg County, he was the son of the late Dannie Victor Dukes and Emily Alpine Brickle Dukes. While in high school, he received his calling to the ministry while sitting in Mrs. Ilene Gray's Sunday school class at Canaan Baptist Church in Orangeburg County. He attended the New Orleans Theological Seminary in 1952. One year later, he met the love of his life, Jane Love, from Orlando, Florida, while she was attending nursing school. They married in 1954. After graduating from seminary, he was called to Mount Calvary Baptist Church near Blackville and also served at Elko Baptist Church. In 1959, he was called to Cedar Grove Baptist Church, where he helped to break ground on a new 300 seat sanctuary. In 1963, the Lord called him back to Mount Calvary, where he then pastored for more than 40 years. During this time, he also pastored at Pleasant Hill in Springfield and Edisto Baptist Church near Williston. From 1956 to 1972, he was part of “The Church of Your Choice” on WWBD of Bamberg and WBAW of Barnwell radio stations. In 2003, he retired from Mount Calvary Baptist Church. Preacher Dukes was awarded the 2010 Citizen of the Year for the town of Williston. After 58 years of marriage, on July 28, 2012, he lost the love of his life, Jane Dukes. In May of 2018, he married his new-found love, Dorothy “Dot” Laird Bolen. This past year in July 2019, he completed his 54th year of ministry at Edisto Baptist Church.