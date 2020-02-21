Rev. D. Floyd Dukes -- Williston
0 comments

Rev. D. Floyd Dukes -- Williston

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Rev. D. Floyd Dukes

WILLISTON -- Funeral services for the Rev. Dannie Floyd Dukes, 87, of Williston, will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at First Baptist Church of Williston, with Dr. Stephen Burnette, Dr. Thomas Terry and the Rev. Tom Baker officiating; burial will follow in the Williston Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at Folk Funeral Home, Williston.

Memorial contributions may be given to the Memorial and Honor Program, St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; to the Williston Cemetery, P.O. Box 367, Williston, SC 29853; or to Edisto Baptist Church, 2545 Wagener Road, Aiken, SC 29801.

Preacher Dukes passed away Tuesday, Feb. 18. Born in Bamberg County, he was the son of the late Dannie Victor Dukes and Emily Alpine Brickle Dukes. While in high school, he received his calling to the ministry while sitting in Mrs. Ilene Gray's Sunday school class at Canaan Baptist Church in Orangeburg County. He attended the New Orleans Theological Seminary in 1952. One year later, he met the love of his life, Jane Love, from Orlando, Florida, while she was attending nursing school. They married in 1954. After graduating from seminary, he was called to Mount Calvary Baptist Church near Blackville and also served at Elko Baptist Church. In 1959, he was called to Cedar Grove Baptist Church, where he helped to break ground on a new 300 seat sanctuary. In 1963, the Lord called him back to Mount Calvary, where he then pastored for more than 40 years. During this time, he also pastored at Pleasant Hill in Springfield and Edisto Baptist Church near Williston. From 1956 to 1972, he was part of “The Church of Your Choice” on WWBD of Bamberg and WBAW of Barnwell radio stations. In 2003, he retired from Mount Calvary Baptist Church. Preacher Dukes was awarded the 2010 Citizen of the Year for the town of Williston. After 58 years of marriage, on July 28, 2012, he lost the love of his life, Jane Dukes. In May of 2018, he married his new-found love, Dorothy “Dot” Laird Bolen. This past year in July 2019, he completed his 54th year of ministry at Edisto Baptist Church.

Survivors include his wife, Dot Dukes of the home; children Emily Jane Dukes and Dannie Dukes, both of Williston, Reneé (Linwood) Livingston of Lake Murray, and Bubba (Beth) Bolen of Aiken; a sister, Mary (Clifford) Nix of Lexington; grandchildren Elyse Livingston (Jonathan Seibold) of Columbia and Kayla (Jason) Bowers of San Diego; a great-granddaughter, Evans Mae Livingston; and nephew John (Drucilla) Nix and a niece, Connie Nix.

Folk Funeral Home Inc. and Crematory, Williston, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Visit our online registry at www.folkfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of D. Dukes as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News