Rev. Clyde Bearden -- Bamberg

BAMBERG – The Rev. Clyde Bearden, 64, of Bamberg, entered into eternal rest Monday evening, Sept. 28, 2020, at his residence.

Born Jan. 28, 1956, in Bamberg, he was a son of the late Floyd Bodiford Jr. and Mary Elizabeth Hiott Bodiford Collins. He was a maintenance technician at Phoenix Specialty Manufacturing for 25 years. His love for the Lord led him to become the pastor of Bamberg Church of God of Prophecy. He loved taking long walks where he would often talk with many people about anything they needed to talk about. He dearly loved his family and was always willing to help anyone in need. He also enjoyed fishing.

Surviving are his wife of 46 years, Dianne Hoover Bearden of Bamberg; sons, Ron Bearden and his wife Becky and Jeremy Bearden, all of Bamberg; one that he loved as his own, Lilla Still of Bamberg; grandson, Clyde Ronald “Little Clyde” Bearden Jr. of Bamberg; sister, Dianne Cooler and her husband Danny of Bamberg; brother, Clarence Bearden and his wife Elaine of Orangeburg; and many nieces and nephews, including two special nephews, Jason Bishop and Josh Bishop, both of Bamberg. He was preceded in death by a brother, Eddie Bearden; and a brother-in-law, Raymond Bishop.