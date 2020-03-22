Rev. Cecil Daniel Robinson Sr. -- St. Matthews

ST. MATTHEWS -- Funeral services for the Rev. Cecil Daniel Robinson Sr., 76, of 225 Myers Lane, will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, March 23, 2020, in the Simmons Funeral Home chapel and Crematory, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in Crestlawn Memorial Gardens. The Rev. John R. Osborne is officiating.

Rev. Robinson passed away Tuesday, March 17, at Lexington Medical Center, West Columbia.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Visitation will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday, March 22, at the funeral home.

Friends may call at the residence or the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Cecil Robinson, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.