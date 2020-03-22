Rev. Cecil Daniel Robinson Sr. -- St. Matthews

ST. MATTHEWS -- Funeral services for the Rev. Cecil Daniel Robinson Sr., 76, of 225 Myers Lane, will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, March 23, 2020, in the Simmons Funeral Home chapel and Crematory, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in Crestlawn Memorial Gardens. The Rev. John R. Osborne is officiating.
Rev. Robinson passed away Tuesday, March 17, at Lexington Medical Center, West Columbia.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday, March 22, at the funeral home.
Friends may call at the residence or the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.
