Rev. Cecil Daniel Robinson Sr. -- St. Matthews

ST. MATTHEWS – The Rev. Cecil Daniel Robinson Sr., 76, of 225 Myers Lane, St. Matthews, passed away on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at Lexington Medical Center, West Columbia.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Friends may call at the residence, 225 Myers Lane, St. Matthews, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

