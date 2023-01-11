Rev. Billy Williams -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG – Rev. Billy Williams, 74, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, at the Agape Hospice House in Lexington surrounded by his family.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 13, at Memorial Church of the Nazarene, 569 Berry St., Orangeburg. Rev. Larry Williams and Rev. Hoke Robinson will be officiating.

Burial will be held at a later date at Fort Jackson National Cemetery with military honors.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12, at Memorial Church of the Nazarene, 569 Berry St., Orangeburg.

Honored to serve as pallbearers are Joshua Williams, Gerald Martin, Ricky Bouchette, Timmy Hughes, Tommy Williams Jr., Mark Whetstone and Glenn Allen Harrell. Honorary pallbearers will be Jacy Dean and Patrick Miller.

Rev. Williams was born April 12, 1948, in Orangeburg, the son of the late Harry Williams and the late Georgia Webster Williams. He served his country in the United States Army Reserves. He received a bachelor's degree from the Nazarene Bible College. Rev. Williams was a faithful servant of the Lord as a minister for over 40 years. He served as the pastor for Memorial Church of the Nazarene in Orangeburg for 14 years. He enjoyed watching USC Gamecock sports, hunting, fishing and doing yard work, but his passion was his family. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and friend. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Grace Lyons.

Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Peggy Whetstone Williams; children, James B. Williams (Jill), Sandy Miller (Eric); grandchildren, Joshua Williams (Christina), Jacy Dean, Patrick Miller; three great-grandchildren; brothers, James Williams, Rev. Larry Williams (Jean); and a number of nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Memorial Church of the Nazarene, 569 Berry St., Orangeburg, SC 29115.

Please sign the family's online guest book at www.thompsonfh.net.