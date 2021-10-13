Rev. Barbara June Nettles -- Racine, Wis.

RACINE, Wis. – The Rev. Barbara June Nettles, 76, passed away Sunday, June 20, 2021.
She was born in Birmingham, Alabama, on April 21, 1944, daughter of the late Steven and Doris (nee Lybrand) Scott
June was raised in District Heights, Maryland, and graduated from Suitland High School, class of 1962. She furthered her education, earning a degree in elementary education from the University of South Carolina in 1966. While at Carolina, she met her future husband, Willard Nettles Jr., and was united in marriage March 23, 1967, at St. Paul's United Methodist Church. June returned to school in 1978 and graduated from Boston University School of Theology with a master of divinity degree in 1981. Her ministry took her to several churches in Wisconsin.
After returning from the ministry, she became a partner in a yoga and Pilates studio. Her passions were cooking, photography and genealogy.
Surviving are her husband of 53 years, Willard; her sons Brian and Scott; and her brother-in-law, John Arthur Nettles.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Percy and Lilian (nee Rucker) Lybrand.
A graveside service will be held Thursday, Oct. 14, in Memorial Park Cemetery at 11 o'clock in the morning.
Services are being handled by Dukes-Harley Funeral Home.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.