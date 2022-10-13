Rev. Annie ‘Ruth’ Gilyard Amaker -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for the Rev. Annie “Ruth” Gilyard Amaker, of 575 Partridge Road, Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in Felderville AME Church Cemetery, Elloree. The Rev. Harold Wilson is officiating.

The Rev. Annie “Ruth” Gilyard Amaker, daughter of the late Samuel Gilyard and Bertha Fludd Gilyard, was born on Jan. 3, 1950. She entered into eternal rest on Friday, Oct, 7, following a brief illness at Lexington Medical Center, West Columbia.

Ruth was a 1968 graduate of Wilkinson High School. She was employed at BellSouth in 1968 and worked there until she became disabled in 1988. At an early age, she joined Felderville AME Church, where she gave her life to Christ. She served on the Stewardess Board and was a Sunday school teacher. She had an anointing and a calling on her life; and in her later years, she was ordained as a minister and named an associate pastor at Felderville AME Church for many years.

Ruth was the “matriarch” of the family. She enjoyed spending time with her family and loved talking on the telephone. Having a sweet and humble spirit, everyone she met was not a stranger. She had an infectious “smile” and a very cheerful attitude. She loved her grandchildren very much and had a very special place in her heart for them.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and two grandchildren, Raia and Rhonda Harris.

She leaves to cherish fond memories: two daughters, Twaina Amaker Harris and Vicki Amaker Haynes, both of Orangeburg; three sisters, Barbara Jean (Johnny) Houser of North, Geraldine Outlaw of Columbia and Sandra (Halbert) Sumpter of Orangeburg; three grandchildren, Jeremee Haynes of Atlanta, and Deon Haynes and Justin Haynes, both of Orangeburg; eight nieces, Bertina Outlaw, Sharmain Outlaw, Brittany Sumpter, Ericka Sumpter, Jasmine Fox and Olivia Brown, Laila Fox and Lena Fox; eight nephews, Linsi Houser, Brandon Houser, Travis Fox, Langston Fox, Kaleb Peters, Jace Johnson, Jalen Riggins and Javarious Riggins; special goddaughter, Sohn Ellis Daniels; and caretaker, Ms. Emma Perry.

She leaves to cherish the sight of her smile, the comfort of her love and the goodness of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Ruth (Ma) will be greatly missed by those who loved her.

