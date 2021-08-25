 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rev. Adrienne Johnson -- Orangeburg
0 comments

Rev. Adrienne Johnson -- Orangeburg

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Rev. Adrienne Johnson

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for the Rev. Adrienne Johnson, 56, of Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at Simmons Funeral Home Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in Mount Calvary Baptist Church Cemetery, 3365 North Road, Orangeburg. The Rev. N. Bonaparte is officiating.

The Rev. Johnson passed away Friday, Aug.. 20, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25.

Due to COVID-19, the family will not be receiving guests at the residence. Family and friends may express condolences via telephone to her brother, Mr. Defrance Johnson, at 803-387-1979, or Simmons Funeral Home & Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News