Rev. Adrienne Johnson -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for the Rev. Adrienne Johnson, 56, of Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at Simmons Funeral Home Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in Mount Calvary Baptist Church Cemetery, 3365 North Road, Orangeburg. The Rev. N. Bonaparte is officiating.

The Rev. Johnson passed away Friday, Aug.. 20, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25.

Due to COVID-19, the family will not be receiving guests at the residence. Family and friends may express condolences via telephone to her brother, Mr. Defrance Johnson, at 803-387-1979, or Simmons Funeral Home & Crematory of Orangeburg.

