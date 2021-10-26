Reuel Todd Tribble -- Blackstone, Va.

BLACKSTONE, Va. -- Reuel Todd Tribble passed away peacefully on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. Todd was born on April 14, 1965. He loved spending time in the woods and was an avid hunter and fisherman.
Todd was the son to Bernice Tribble and the late Don Tribble of Orangeburg.
Survivors include his fiance and life partner, Michelle Lynn Rapole; his brother, Brian Tribble (Nicole); his sister, Tracy Prince (Mark); niece, Katie Tribble; nephews, Lance Tribble, Charlie Caulder, Matthew Caulder, James Tribble, and Steven Tribble.
Plans for a memorial service are to be announced at a later date.
