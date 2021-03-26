Reuel McLeod Jr. -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Reuel McLeod Jr., 87, of Orangeburg, passed away March 24, 2021. He was the husband of Carole Brown McLeod for over 65 years.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 27, at Dukes-Harley Funeral Home, Orangeburg. A graveside committal service will be held after the visitation at Elim Baptist Church Cemetery, Effingham, at 3:30 p.m.

CDC guidelines for the COVID-19 virus and social distancing will be observed during the visitation and the service. All attendees will be required to wear a mask.

Reuel was born in the Glenwood community of Florence County, the son of Pauline Ferrell McLeod and Reuel McLeod Sr. He attended school at Glenwood, Bonaire (Elim), Cornell University and graduated from Clemson University in 1955. Reuel was an honor student and at Clemson was a member of the Senior Platoon, a company commander, and a writer for the Ararian Magazine. In 1951, then Gov. James F. Byrnes awarded him and 10 other South Carolina students scholarships to attend college.