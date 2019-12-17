{{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- Reuben Griffith Gramling Jr., 83, of Orangeburg, son of the late Reuben Griffith Gramling Sr. and Annie Lee Dantzler Gramling, passed away Monday, Dec. 16, 2019.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Dukes-Harley Funeral Home.

