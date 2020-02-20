Reuben Griffith Gramling Jr. -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Reuben Griffith Gramling Jr., 83, of Orangeburg, son of the late Reuben Griffith Gramling Sr. and Annie Lee Dantzler Gramling, passed away, Monday, Dec. 16, 2019.

Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at Sunnyside Cemetery, Orangeburg.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Reuben was a graduate of Orangeburg High School, class of 1954. He so appreciated the lifelong friendships with his classmates. Reuben worked as an automotive technician and served in the United States Air Force.

Survivors include his sister, Connie Gramling Belcher and her husband, Joe J. Belcher, who was truly like a brother; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Reuben was predeceased by a sister, Barbara Gramling Merchant.

Memorials may be made to Orangeburg Area Mental Health Center, Attn: Executive Director, Willie Priester, 2319 St. Matthews Road, Orangeburg, SC 29118.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Reuben Gramling, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.