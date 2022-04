REEVESVILLE -- Reuben Amaker, 72, of Reevesville, passed away on April 8, 2022, at his home.

Viewing will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 13, at the funeral home. Funeral services will be held at noon Thursday, April 14, at Brown & Son Funeral Home Chapel, 5901 West Jim Bilton Blvd., St. George, SC 29477. Interment will be Greenville United Methodist Cemetery, Reevesville.