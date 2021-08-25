Retired CSM Roger Dale O’Cain -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Retired CSM Roger Dale O'Cain, 74, a proud veteran of the United States Army passed away on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, after a brief illness.
Funeral services will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25, at Thompson Funeral Home Chapel, 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg. The Rev. John O'Cain will be officiating.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25, at Thompson Funeral Home Chapel.
Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 26, at Fort Jackson National Cemetery, 4170 Percival Road, with full military honors.
Roger was born on Sept. 3, 1946, in Orangeburg, the son of the late Peter D. O'Cain and the late Lila M. Champy O'Cain. Roger joined the United States Army in 1966, serving several tours in the Vietnam War. Roger was a highly decorated retired command sergeant major who extended his service at the government's request. He was the recipient of numerous medals, including the Army Service Ribbon, Gold Recruiter Badge with 3 Sapphire Stars, Vietnam Gallantry Cross with Palm and the Meritorious Service Medal with 2 OLC. Roger was also the youngest to receive the rank of command sergeant major. He was a graduate of Columbia College. He was predeceased by his parents; son, Roger “R.D.” O'Cain Jr.; brothers, Ret. CSM Tommie D. O'Cain and Cecil “Ray” O'Cain.
Survivors include his wife, Norris J. O'Cain; son, Chris O'Cain; grandchildren, Tripp O'Cain, Ashley O'Cain, Cami O'Cain; brothers, William “Billy” O'Cain, Frankie O'Cain; sister, Connie Whisenhunt (Andy); and a number of nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Wounded Warrior Foundation, c/o USO Department WS, P.O. Box 96860, Washington, D.C. 20090-6860.
