Retired CSM Roger Dale O’Cain -- Orangeburg

Roger was born on Sept. 3, 1946, in Orangeburg, the son of the late Peter D. O'Cain and the late Lila M. Champy O'Cain. Roger joined the United States Army in 1966, serving several tours in the Vietnam War. Roger was a highly decorated retired command sergeant major who extended his service at the government's request. He was the recipient of numerous medals, including the Army Service Ribbon, Gold Recruiter Badge with 3 Sapphire Stars, Vietnam Gallantry Cross with Palm and the Meritorious Service Medal with 2 OLC. Roger was also the youngest to receive the rank of command sergeant major. He was a graduate of Columbia College. He was predeceased by his parents; son, Roger “R.D.” O'Cain Jr.; brothers, Ret. CSM Tommie D. O'Cain and Cecil “Ray” O'Cain.