Retired 1st Sgt. Ashley 'Lee' Merritt

ORANGEBURG -- Retired 1st Sgt. Ashley Henry "Lee" Merritt, 78, of Orangeburg, passed away after a brief illness on, April 21, 2020. He was the husband of Linda Poston Merritt.

The family will hold a private memorial service at a later date.

Lee was born in Waycross, Georgia, to Hazel Merritt and the late Albert Henry Merritt. He was a retired First Sergeant with 25 years of service in the United States Army that included a tour in Korea and 2 tours in Vietnam. He also retired from Husqvarna where he worked in maintenance. He was an active member of the Masons and Shriners for many years.

Survivors include his wife of 55 years; a son, Scott Merritt of Orangeburg; two grandchildren, Taylor and Reagan Merritt of Orangeburg; two sisters, Gail Jones (Jerry) of Roswell, Georgia and Pam Herbert (Richard) of Lawrenceville, Georgia; a number of nieces and nephews; and his beloved dog, Taz.

Memorials may be made to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675.

