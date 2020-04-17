Retha Sweat -- Orangeburg
Retha Sweat

Retha Sweat

ORANGEBURG -- Private graveside services will be held for Ms. Retha Sweat, 66, of 1545 Logan St., Orangeburg. The Rev. Larry Nelson is officiating.

Ms. Sweat passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020.

Visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 17.

In an effort to adhere to COVID-19 precautions regarding social distancing, the family request that friends do not visit the residence; however, condolences may be expressed via telephone to her daughter, Ms. Tasha Jones, at 803-664-5386 or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg, SC.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

