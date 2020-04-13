Retha Sweat -- Orangeburg
Retha Sweat -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Ms. Retha Sweat, 66, passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Friends may call at the Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg or call her daughter, Ms. Tasha Jones, (803)664-5386.

Please follow all restrictions of COVID- 19.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com

