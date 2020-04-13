Retha Sweat -- Orangeburg

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- Ms. Retha Sweat, 66, passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Friends may call at the Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg or call her daughter, Ms. Tasha Jones, (803)664-5386.

Please follow all restrictions of COVID- 19.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Retha Sweat as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.