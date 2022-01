ST. MATTHEWS -- Funeral services Reta J. Fludd of 416 Agnes St. will be held Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at 2 p.m. in the Carson Funeral Home chapel in St. Matthews. Burial will be in the Mount Carmel Baptist Church cemetery.

Viewing will be held Wednesday, Jan. 26, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Carson Funeral Home. Please wear masks at these services.

Family and friends may call the residence or Carson Funeral Home.