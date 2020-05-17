Ret. Sgt. 1st Class Roger McCarthy Robinson -- Springfield
SPRINGFIELD -- Retired Sgt. 1st Class Roger McCarthy Robinson, 66, of 215 Ashetilla Road, Springfield, transitioned to be with the Lord on Friday, May 15, 2020, at the Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg.

Funeral services are incomplete and professional services have been entrusted to Jackson's Memorial Chapel, Neeses.

Online condolences can be made at www.jacksonsmemorialchapel.net.

