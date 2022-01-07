Rene Jeffcoat Davis -- Branchville

BRANCHVILLE -- Rene Jeffcoat Davis, 64, of Branchville, wife of Michael “Cotton” Davis, passed away Dec. 31, 2021. Born Aug. 26, 1957, in Orangeburg, Rene was the daughter of the late Artie Jeffcoat Jr. and Ann Avinger Jeffcoat.

Rene is survived by her husband, “Cotton”; daughter, Victoria Ashley Shuler of Branchville; son-in-law, Hank Fanning of Neeses;and was “NaNa” to her granddaughters, Natalie Ann Fanning of Neeses and Baylee Suzann Shuman of Branchville; sisters, Suzann (Wayne) Infinger of St. George, Cindy Grooms of Cross, Becky Day of Holly Hill; brother, Jay (Debbie) Jeffcoat of Lexington; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her daughter, Jennifer Tidwell Fanning.

Rene worked for the United States Postal Service and was the “Mail Lady” for the town of Branchville. Rene was so proud of her “She Shed” that she and “Cotton” built over the years and enjoyed the time she spent in it with her family and granddaughters.

Arrangements will be announced at a later date.

Memorials may be made to the Avinger Cemetery, P.O. Box 662, Holly Hill, SC 29059.