Rena Mae Crummie -- Holly Hill

Rena is preceded in death by her parents, Alton Russell and Rena Scott Russell; her husband, Floyd Crummie; and numerous sisters and her brother. Rena is survived by two sons, Randy (Margaret) Crummie and Clinton (Christine) Crummie; two daughters, Beverly (Puncho) Pratt and Marie (Andy) Weatherford; grandsons, Eric (Elena) Pratt; Christopher (Wendy) Crummie; Gregory (Kim) Crummie; Jeffrey Weatherford and Matthew Weatherford; her granddaughters, Brandy Finley, Holly (Jim) Bunch, Kayla Crummie and Mindy Jennings; her 29 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; and five surviving sisters. Services will be held privately among the family.