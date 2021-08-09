Rena Mae Crummie -- Holly Hill

HOLLY HILL -- Rena Mae Crummie, 82, died Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, in North Charleston.
Rena is preceded in death by her parents, Alton Russell and Rena Scott Russell; her husband, Floyd Crummie; and numerous sisters and her brother. Rena is survived by two sons, Randy (Margaret) Crummie and Clinton (Christine) Crummie; two daughters, Beverly (Puncho) Pratt and Marie (Andy) Weatherford; grandsons, Eric (Elena) Pratt; Christopher (Wendy) Crummie; Gregory (Kim) Crummie; Jeffrey Weatherford and Matthew Weatherford; her granddaughters, Brandy Finley, Holly (Jim) Bunch, Kayla Crummie and Mindy Jennings; her 29 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; and five surviving sisters. Services will be held privately among the family.
Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online at https:/www.avingerfh.com
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Avinger Funeral Home, 2274 Eutaw Road, Holly Hill, SC 29059, (803) 496-3434.
