 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rena A. Jeffries -- Elloree
0 comments

Rena A. Jeffries -- Elloree

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Rena A. Jeffries

ELLOREE -- Funeral services for Ms. Rena A. Jeffries, 79, of 159 Misty Woods Drive, will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, in the Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in Heavenly Rest Memorial Park. Pastor Trey Brave is officiating.

Ms. Jeffries passed away Wednesday, Dec. 9 at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15, at the funeral home.

Friends may call at the residence of her daughter, Ms. Monica Jeffries, 159 Misty Woods Drive, Elloree or Simmons Funeral Home of Santee.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News