Rena A. Jeffries -- Elloree

ELLOREE -- Funeral services for Ms. Rena A. Jeffries, 79, of 159 Misty Woods Drive, will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, in the Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in Heavenly Rest Memorial Park. Pastor Trey Brave is officiating.
Ms. Jeffries passed away Wednesday, Dec. 9 at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.
Visitation will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15, at the funeral home.
Friends may call at the residence of her daughter, Ms. Monica Jeffries, 159 Misty Woods Drive, Elloree or Simmons Funeral Home of Santee.
Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.
