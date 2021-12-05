Reginald V. Cusack -- Dorchester

DORCHESTER -- The funeral service for Mr. Reginald V. Cusack, 65, willl be held at 11 a.m., Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, at Lovely Hill Baptist Convention Center, St. George, with the Rev. Canty officiating.

Entombment will be held in the Dorchester Cemetery.

Friends may call the Stevens Funeral Home of St. George.

Online condolences can be made at www.Stevensfh.net.