 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Reginald “ Unk “ Williams -- Denmark
0 comments

Reginald “ Unk “ Williams -- Denmark

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Reginald “ Unk “ Williams

DENMARK -- Reginald “ Unk “ Williams, 62, of 106 White Lane, Denmark, died Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, at his residence.

Services will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, at 11 a.m. in the Hickory Hill UMC Cemetery, Smoaks.

The Carroll Mortuary of Bamberg will be in charge of the services.

The family and the funeral home have asked that all COVID-19 precautions be followed, and a face mask must be worn while attending all services.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News