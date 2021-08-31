Reginald “ Unk “ Williams -- Denmark

DENMARK -- Reginald “ Unk “ Williams, 62, of 106 White Lane, Denmark, died Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, at his residence.

Services will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, at 11 a.m. in the Hickory Hill UMC Cemetery, Smoaks.

The Carroll Mortuary of Bamberg will be in charge of the services.

The family and the funeral home have asked that all COVID-19 precautions be followed, and a face mask must be worn while attending all services.