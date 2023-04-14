ST. MATTHEWS - Reginald O. Saylor, 95 years old, of St. Matthews, entered eternal rest on April 13, 2023. He was the son of the late Johnny and Elise Saylor of St. Matthews. Reginald was predeceased by his wife, June R. Saylor, a brother, Johnnie Bruce Saylor, and a grandson, Kipp A. Saylor.

Reginald attended Clemson University and majored in Agricultural Engineering until called in Service of the U.S. Navy.

Left to cherish many wonderful memories are sons, Rodney and Terry (Barb) Saylor; four grandchildren, Britt Saylor, Lea (Dustin) Thompson, Jill Saylor, Chad Saylor; and three great grandchildren, Elijah Berliner and Payne and Nora Thompson.

The funeral will be conducted by Reverend Dr. Kemmett Lott at Providence Baptist Church, Orangeburg, S.C. on Monday, April 17, 2023, at 11:00 a.m.

Reginald was a member and former deacon of Providence Baptist Church.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to neighbors Harry and Linda Ott and Wayne and Janis Mack for the many kindnesses shown to Reginald over the years and especially while Reginald was homebound.

