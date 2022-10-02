Reginald Middleton Jr. -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Memorial services for Mr. Reginald Middleton Jr., 32, of 1137 Glover St., Orangeburg, will be held at 2:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg.

Mr. Middleton passed away Friday, Sept. 23, at Prisma Health Richland Hospital, Columbia.

There will be no public viewing.

Family and friends may visit the residence, 1137 Glover St., Orangeburg, or call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions and masks are required to attend funeral services.

