Reginald Deal -- St. George

ST. GEORGE -- Graveside service for Reginald Deal, 55, of St. George, will be held at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in the Red Bank United Methodist Church cemetery in Walterboro, with the Rev. Geddis officiating.

Friends may call the residence or Stevens Funeral Home of St. George. Visitation will be held on Friday, Sept. 24, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.